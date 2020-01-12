CHADRON, Neb. — Thayne Hagen of Shoshone has been named on the fall 2019 dean's list at Chadron State College.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The dean’s list includes students who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. Students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester to qualify.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.