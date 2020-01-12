{{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON, Neb. — Thayne Hagen of Shoshone has been named on the fall 2019 dean's list at Chadron State College.

The dean’s list includes students who earned at least a 3.5 grade point average. Students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester to qualify.

