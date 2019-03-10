Try 3 months for $3

CHADRON, Neb. — Colton Horn of Shoshone has been named on the fall 2018 dean's list at Chadron State College.

Students are recognized on the dean’s list by earning at least a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

