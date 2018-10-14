Try 1 month for 99¢

SHOSHONE — The Golden Years Senior Center will hold its annual harvest dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the senior center, 218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone.

The menu will include turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, hot rolls, cranberries and pies.

Cost for the dinner is $8.50 for adults and $3 for children under 6. For to-go meals, call 208-886-2369. Quilt raffle tickets will also be available for $1 each or $5 for six.

