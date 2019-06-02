{{featured_button_text}}
Dog donation

Left to right: Ann Solosabal with Abe, Lori Fletcher, Deputy Veronica Juarez, K-9 Axo, Dore Stansbury, Teresa Lowder with Pixie.

 COURTESY PHOTO

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office recently got another step closer to funding another K-9 unit when it received a $2,000 donation from Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia.

Therapy Pets is a non-profit group of volunteers using their therapy pets to serve a variety of organizations.

Its goal is to provide opportunities for people and animals to work together in mutually beneficial relationships. Each year, Therapy Pets co-operates the scone booth with the Civil Air Patrol at the Rupert 4th of July celebration.

Funds from this booth allow the organization to donate to animal -elated affairs. The $2,000 will combine with other community support to help cover costs for K-9 training and needed equipment.

For more information concerning Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia, contact Lori Fletcher at 208-312-3941

