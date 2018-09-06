Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOISE — Serve Idaho, a division of the Idaho Department of Labor, is accepting nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards until Oct. 19.

The submission categories are:

  • Individual
  • Student — 19 years and younger
  • Veteran
  • Individual — 55 years and older
  • Business
  • Nonprofit/civic organization
  • Teacher/professor

Nomination forms can be found at serveidaho.gov/events/brighteststars.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2018. Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible. If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.

A panel to include Serve Idaho commissioners, staff and unaffiliated community members will review and select the winners in each category. An award ceremony will take place Jan. 16, 2019, at Boise State University’s Student Union Building in the Simplot Ballroom to recognize the winners.

For more information, visit ServeIdaho.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments