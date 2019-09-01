{{featured_button_text}}

Following events are scheduled at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.

Storytime

Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sept. 5: Library Visit

PJ’s & Pancakes Day at 5 p.m.

Sept. 12: Going Camping

Sept. 19: Puppies & Kittens

Spanish Storytime at 5 p.m.

Sept. 26: ABC’s & 123’s

Music & Movement Program

Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Theme: Wiggles, Giggles, & Squiggles

Children & Teen Make It Programs

Wednesdays from 4:30– 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 4: Wood Building

Sept. 11: 3D Printing

Sept. 25: Straws & Connects (Build a Bridge)

Burley’s Coding Club

Sponsored by Girls Who Code

Starts Sept. 4 at Burley Junior High Rm 213 at 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Objective: Creating an app of places in and out of Burley

There will be two presentations given at the library, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18

3D Printing Programs

(age 12 - adult)

Sept. 7: 3D Printing 12:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

For absolute beginners: Meet the printer, get started with basic software, build a basic object. Must pre-register on Tinkercad.com prior to class.

Family Programs

Sept. 14: Character Creation for Art, Writing, or Gaming at 1-1:45 p.m.

Sept. 14: Classic Disney Gem: 2 p.m.

