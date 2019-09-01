Following events are scheduled at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.
Storytime
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sept. 5: Library Visit
PJ’s & Pancakes Day at 5 p.m.
Sept. 12: Going Camping
Sept. 19: Puppies & Kittens
Spanish Storytime at 5 p.m.
Sept. 26: ABC’s & 123’s
Music & Movement Program
Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Theme: Wiggles, Giggles, & Squiggles
Children & Teen Make It Programs
Wednesdays from 4:30– 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 4: Wood Building
Sept. 11: 3D Printing
Sept. 25: Straws & Connects (Build a Bridge)
Burley’s Coding Club
Sponsored by Girls Who Code
Starts Sept. 4 at Burley Junior High Rm 213 at 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Objective: Creating an app of places in and out of Burley
There will be two presentations given at the library, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18
3D Printing Programs
(age 12 - adult)
Sept. 7: 3D Printing 12:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
For absolute beginners: Meet the printer, get started with basic software, build a basic object. Must pre-register on Tinkercad.com prior to class.
Family Programs
Sept. 14: Character Creation for Art, Writing, or Gaming at 1-1:45 p.m.
Sept. 14: Classic Disney Gem: 2 p.m.
