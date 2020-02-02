{{featured_button_text}}

OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council invites 2020 graduating seniors who have been involved in the arts and OVAC to apply for the Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson, who were killed in an automobile accident. The Johnson’s enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with the Oakley Valley Arts Council. Two $250 scholarships will be presented to two deserving area seniors.

Application forms are available from school counselors and must be postmarked no later than March 25. Please contact OVAC at 208-677-2787 for further information.

