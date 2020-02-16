TWIN FALLS — Maddy Schutte raised $4,312 to support the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House. The funds will be used for the educational needs of the youth house participants.
Schutte thanked Taco Johns, the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team, the Thrivent Company and all the people that made donations to her project.
Barry Knoblich said in a statement, “It is inspiring to see youth like Maddy supporting youth needs in our community.” The Optimist Youth House is a home for foster youth transitioning to adulthood.
