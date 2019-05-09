{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Minidoka County Senior Center is raffling 13 gifts baskets as a fundraiser.  Each basket is created with a different theme. Come see them at the Senior Center, 702 11th Street, Rupert.

Price is $2 for one ticket or $5 for three tickets. Date of the drawing will be announced later.

