TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center is inviting community leaders to attend a luncheon to discuss the shortfall of funding for the meal programs. The meeting is to inform city, county and state representatives about the need for additional funding to stabilize the congregate and home-delivered meal programs.

The meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch will be available for those attending.

For reservations, contact Executive Director Jeanette Roe at jroe@tfseniorcenter.com or 208-734-5084.

