TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center is inviting community leaders to attend a luncheon to discuss the shortfall of funding for the meal programs. The meeting is to inform city, county and state representatives about the need for additional funding to stabilize the congregate and home-delivered meal programs.
The meeting will be held at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch will be available for those attending.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For reservations, contact Executive Director Jeanette Roe at jroe@tfseniorcenter.com or 208-734-5084.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.