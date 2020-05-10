Send message of congratulations to CSI grads
Send message of congratulations to CSI grads

The 2020 College of Southern Idaho graduates missed the traditional milestone celebration because of COVID-19 concerns. College officials say not only is it a disappointment for the graduate but it ruins the opportunity for parents who wanted to see their child walk across the stage — the culmination of hard work, often coupled with financial sacrifice.

The community is invited to join in creating a congratulatory message to all graduates by sending a 5-10 second video message to info@csi.edu.

