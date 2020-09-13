 Skip to main content
Send birthday card to ailing Burley resident
Donna Egbert

 Laurie Welch

BURLEY – An effort is underway to send terminally ill Burley resident and former Cassia County dispatcher Donna Egbert thousands of birthday cards.

Friend Crystal Luke said that because they couldn’t have a large birthday party for her due to coronavirus concerns, “We decided to see how many birthday cards she could get. Since 2020 has been pretty crazy, why not try to get 2,020 birthday cards?”

Egbert, 63, and Luke have been friends since high school, both graduating with the Minico Class of 1974.

Egbert’s birthday is at the end of this month. Please send birthday cards to Donna Egbert, 136 W. 700 S., Burley, ID 83318

Luke said Egbert has discontinued medical treatments and doctors say she doesn’t have long to live.

