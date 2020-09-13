Send birthday card to ailing Burley resident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – An effort is underway to send terminally ill Burley resident and former Cassia County dispatcher Donna Egbert thousands of birthday cards.

Friend Crystal Luke said that because they couldn’t have a large birthday party for her due to coronavirus concerns, “We decided to see how many birthday cards she could get. Since 2020 has been pretty crazy, why not try to get 2,020 birthday cards?”

Egbert, 63, and Luke have been friends since high school, both graduating with the Minico Class of 1974.

Egbert’s birthday is at the end of this month. Please send birthday cards to Donna Egbert, 136 W. 700 S., Burley, ID 83318

Luke said Egbert has discontinued medical treatments and doctors say she doesn’t have long to live.

