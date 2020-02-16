Seedling orders are being taken by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area.
Trees provide many benefits to man and wildlife. They block wind and blowing dust. Trees can keep roadways clear of drifting snow, provide wildlife habitat, and are great for natural cooling systems in the summer. Windbreaks can protect property, topsoil, and public facilities such as schools and parks.
Trees available are Norway Poplar (similar to Hybrid Poplar), Lombardy Poplar (column shape), Black Hills Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper. Shrubs available are Arrowwood, Russian Almond, Caragana, Flame Willow, and Purple Lilac.
You have free articles remaining.
Seedlings come in bundles of 10 trees per bundle and cost $35 per bundle plus tax. Payment in full is required at time of order. Trees are scheduled to arrive around mid- to late April. You will be called when they arrive for exact dates and location to pick up your order.
To receive an order form by email, send request to ewcswcd@gmail.com, or you can pick one up in either the Burley (1361 East 16th Street) or Rupert (98 B South 200 West) USDA field offices. For information by phone, call one of the Soil District offices at 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202. Please leave a clear, detailed message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.