Mini-Cassia soil and water conservation districts are taking orders for seedlings.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Seedling tree orders are now being taken by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the Mini-Cassia area.

2019 trees available are Norway Poplar (similar to Hybrid Poplar), Lombardy Poplar (column shape), Colorado Blue Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, and Rocky Mountain Juniper. Shrubs available are Redosier Dogwood, Cranberry Bush, Russian Almond, Blue Arctic Willow, and Golden Currant. Seedlings come in bundles of 10 trees per bundle at $35 per bundle plus tax. Varieties are limited.

Payment in full is required at time of order. Trees are scheduled to arrive around mid-April. You will be called when they arrive for exact dates and location to pick up your order.

Conservationists say trees provide many benefits to man and wildlife. They block wind and blowing dust. Trees can keep roadways clear of drifting snow, provide wildlife habitat, and are great for natural cooling systems in the summer. Windbreaks can protect property, topsoil, and public facilities such as schools and parks.

