Seeding tree sale continues

The Annual seedling tree sale has started. Order forms, detailed photos, and descriptions of tree varieties are available in the Burley NRCS Field office at 1361 East 16th Street or at the Minidoka NRCS Field Office, 98 B South 200 West in Rupert. Forms and info can also be found online at www.minicassiaswcd.com.
The 9 tree and shrub varieties offered for 2020 are:
Deciduous trees include Norway Poplar (similar to the Hybrid Poplar) and Lombardy Poplar (column type).
Evergreens include Black Hills Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper.
You have free articles remaining.
The shrubs available are: Arrowwood, Caragana (Siberian Pea Shrub), Common Purple Lilac, Russian Almond, and Flame Willow.
Special orders will also be taken if available from the nurseries.
Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis so order early for best selection. The trees must be paid for at the time the order is placed. The cost is $35 plus tax for a bundle of 10 seedlings. Seedling trees arrive in late April. You will be notified when they are ready for pick-up.
The tree sale is a service for land owners provided by the Cassia and Minidoka woil and water conservation districts. It is an opportunity to purchase seedling trees for windbreaks, shelterbelts, habitat, and landscaping projects at very economical prices. Proceeds from the tree sale support the educational activities for youth such as the Know Your Government Conference, Natural Resource Camp, and educational scholarships.
To receive an order form or for further assistance, stop into one of the USDA offices, send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com, call one of the district offices at 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202, or visit the web page at www.minicassiaswcd.com.