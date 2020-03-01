Seeding tree sale continues

The Annual seedling tree sale has started. Order forms, detailed photos, and descriptions of tree varieties are available in the Burley NRCS Field office at 1361 East 16th Street or at the Minidoka NRCS Field Office, 98 B South 200 West in Rupert. Forms and info can also be found online at www.minicassiaswcd.com.

The 9 tree and shrub varieties offered for 2020 are:

Deciduous trees include Norway Poplar (similar to the Hybrid Poplar) and Lombardy Poplar (column type).

Evergreens include Black Hills Spruce and Rocky Mountain Juniper.

The shrubs available are: Arrowwood, Caragana (Siberian Pea Shrub), Common Purple Lilac, Russian Almond, and Flame Willow.

Special orders will also be taken if available from the nurseries.

Orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis so order early for best selection. The trees must be paid for at the time the order is placed. The cost is $35 plus tax for a bundle of 10 seedlings. Seedling trees arrive in late April. You will be notified when they are ready for pick-up.