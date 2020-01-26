{{featured_button_text}}

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The following local students were named to the Dean's List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester:

Jonny Scruggs, Jerome; and Rese Walker, Twin Falls.

Students named on the Dean's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college and has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments