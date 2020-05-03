SCPHD extends Health Hero nominations, starts Community Hero spotlight

TWIN FALLS — South Central Public Health District is extending nominations for its annual Health Heroes award and introducing a new Facebook spotlight for everyday heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These two spotlights are a chance for us to honor the people and organizations who work tirelessly to make our communities healthier,” Pam Jones, SCPHD Health Board member and chairwoman of the Health Heroes Committee, said in a statement. “This terrible pandemic has brought some incredible health heroes into the light and we want to give people a chance to recognize them.”
The health district will spotlight a new Community Hero twice a week on its Facebook page until the end of May. To nominate a hero, email scphd@phd5.idaho.gov with a short description of the person’s work, name, county of residence, and a picture of the person or the service participated.
The nomination deadline for Health Heroes has been extended and the new close date and award ceremony will be announced after guidelines restricting mass gatherings are lifted. Health Heroes includes four nomination categories of youth, adult volunteer, adult professional and organization, and accepts nominations for residents in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.
The following are eligible for nomination in each category:
Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative or organization and their efforts have helped the community become healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Adult professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make the community healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.
Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on the community health over the last year. Please limit entries in this category to groups of two or more residents.
Nomination forms are available at http://phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes. Also view the previous Health Hero winners on the website. In the nomination form, include a description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award and how that person has impacted the community. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work
- Programs and activities to reduce suicides
- Promoting physical activity or other activities that help reduce obesity
- Help preparing a community for a disaster
- Efforts to decrease workplace injuries
- Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes
Employees of South Central Public Health District are not eligible to receive a Health Hero award or a Community Health Spotlight. If you would like to recognize them, call one of the district offices or leave a message on Facebook.
