SCPHD extends Health Hero nominations, starts Community Hero spotlight

Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has made a big impact on the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult volunteer: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who is volunteering outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative or organization and their efforts have helped the community become healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult professional: A member of the community, over the age of 18, who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make the community healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Organization: A group of people (youth or adult) who have made a big impact on the community health over the last year. Please limit entries in this category to groups of two or more residents.

Nomination forms are available at http://phd5.idaho.gov/health-heroes. Also view the previous Health Hero winners on the website. In the nomination form, include a description explaining why the nominee deserves the Health Heroes Award and how that person has impacted the community. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following: