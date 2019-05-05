{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Scout Troops 139 and 1139 will hold a Mother’s Day spaghetti dinner from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 12 at the Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St.

The menu includes spaghetti, salad and dessert.

Cost is $7 per person or $25 for a family of four. All proceeds go to support the troops’ summer camp and other training events.

