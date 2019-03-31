RUPERT – William "Gary" Schorzman has been named master of ceremonies for the "Focus on Youth" talent show April 5-6 at the Wilson Theatre.
The event is Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the public is invited. There will be orchestras, bands, vocal groups, solo performances, both vocal and instrumental, from the youth of Minidoka County. Art and sculptures will also be on display.
Schorzman jokes that he is an out-of-work comedian. "I enjoy making people laugh and I find that there is almost always something to laugh about in our daily lives," he said. "I am a Christian man who loves our history, loves living here and am more than pleased to be asked to MC this benefit for the Friends of the DeMary Memorial Library."
Schorzman was born on November 23, 1941, at the Christiansen Nursing Home in Rupert. He attended Pioneer Country School for six years, the Rupert Washington School for two years and graduated from Minico High School in 1960.
Schorzman joined the Idaho National Guard in 1960 and attended training at Ft. Ord and Ft Knox He worked at the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle and spent two years at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.
He was one of the first men to begin aerobic exercising classes in Los Angeles in 1973 and opened Gary Schorzman’s Aerobics Unlimited in 1982. He was also a menswear model during the 1970s in New York and Los Angeles.
Schorzman began his life-long desire to write down his family’s history from escaping the Bolshevik Revolution to coming to America in 1873 and then to Idaho in 1911. He took with him 10 members of his family to the Ukraine where they visited the village his people came from, north of Odessa on the Black Sea.
Schorzman then came home and purchased the family farm north of Rupert known as “Camp Hawley Lake” in 1999.
His love of history expanded to Minidoka County. From 2000-2002, he was president of the Minidoka County Historical Society and Museum. Schorzman was co-chair for the Rupert 2006 Centennial and Chairman of the Minidoka County Centennial in 2013. He became grand marshal for the 2014 Rupert 4th of July celebration.
During the past 20 years of living here in his hometown, he took it upon himself to correct the history for each of our five towns, the schools, all the 4th of July celebrations as well as compiling the third edition of Arid Acres, the history of the first 1912 homesteaders on the north side as dry farmers. He, along with the help of others, has scanned the local Minidoka County newspapers from 1905 through 1960.
The Friends are honored to have Gary as the Master of Ceremonies for the talent show. With his knowledge of the history of the community and his desire to entertain using his unique sense of humor, the “Focus on Youth” will be a weekend of enjoying our home-grown talent.
Tickets for the event are available from participating students throughout Minidoka County for $5 or they may be purchased at the door for $10. Ages 13 and under are free. The tickets cover both nights. For additional information, call Krystal Waters at 208-300-0070.
Should anyone want to contact Gary, call 208-436-3982.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.