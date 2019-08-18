{{featured_button_text}}

HAILEY — A “Saving Seeds from Your Garden” class will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free class will be co-hosted by the Hailey library and Wood River Seed Library.

Manon Gaudreau, Master Gardener and Wood River Seed Library co-director, will instruct the class. Participants will learn techniques for harvesting, cleaning and storing flower and vegetable seeds.

The Hailey library houses a lending library of locally grown flower, herb and vegetable seeds in partnership with the seed library. Community members are invited to borrow seeds for free and plant them in the summer. At the end of the growing season, they can collect seeds and donate some back to the seed library.

More information: haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.

