RUPERT — It's time to stock up on books for the summer, and everyone is invited to the First Saturday of the Month Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 at Book Central, 630 5th Street in Rupert.
Friends of the DeMary Library will be featuring authors such as Debbie Macomber, Nora Roberts and Danielle Steel. Be sure to check out the Louis L’Amour section, Christian and light fiction section and the children’s room as well.
