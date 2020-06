× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT -- The University of Idaho Extension System is offering three nights of instruction on how to make candy creations.

Instruction will be from 6-8 p.m. June 22, 23, and 25 at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 East Baseline Road in Rupert. Cost is $30.

Classes will teach participants how to make candy canes, hard suckers, licorice, chocolates and more.

Register by calling the Extension office at 208-436-7184.

