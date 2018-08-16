KIMBERLY — Kyle Russell of Kimberly was awarded a $1,000 AGCO Dealer scholarship.
Russell plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Northwest College in Wyoming.
The 2018 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,831 applicants from across the country. Selections were based on the applicant's leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.
The scholarship is sponsored by AGCO Dealer Agrl-Service LLC. It is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization's scholarship program this year.
Currently 114 sponsors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. Funding comes from individuals, businesses and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.