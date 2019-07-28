{{featured_button_text}}

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Abigail Slusser and Thomas Slusser, both of Rupert, were named to the University of Alabama president's list for the 2019 spring term.

Students are eligible for the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). The honors list recognizes full-time undergraduate students.

