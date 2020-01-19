{{featured_button_text}}

WACO, Texas — More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Madeline Garner, of Rupert, of  Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, was among the students on the list.

