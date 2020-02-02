RUPERT — The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 hosted the annual District Elks National Hoop Shoot competition Jan. 25 at Minico High School.
The Shoot was for boys and girls ages 8 to 13 who had won their divisions at the local level Elk’s Hoop Shoots. Winners from the Gooding, Snake River and Rupert lodges competed for the right to represent the district at the state competition February 8 in Grangeville.
As winners keep advancing, they will next go to the Regional Hoop Shoot held in Oregon to compete against the state winners from Alaska, Oregon and Washington. If they win the Regional Shoot, the winners earn the right to go to Chicago for the National Finals in April.
The Elk’s Organization actively supports local youth through programs like the National Elk’s Hoop Shoot competition, the Elk’s Drug Awareness Program (DAP), which is the nation’s largest all-volunteer drug education group and the Promise Grant Program which supports the Elks Lodge commitment to build character and competence of local youth. Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 is a true testament of volunteering, community support and building strong and lasting relationships between youth and adults in a positive manner.
