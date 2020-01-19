The Rupert Elks Lodge 2106 held its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot competition on Jan. 11.
The Hoop Shoot was for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, with winners of each age group advancing to the District Shoot. These winners compete against the winners of the Gooding Lodge and Snake River Lodge hoop shoots. The District Shoot will be held at Minico High School on Jan. 25. These winners will then advance to the State Shoot in Grangeville. As winners keep advancing they could go to Regionals in Oregon to shoot against Shooters from Oregon, Alaska and Washington.
If they win the Regional Shoot they earn the right to go to Chicago in April for the National Finals.
In true hoop shooting fashion, this year the 8-9 year old boys provided the audience with a thrilling finish to determine the winner.
Jayden Quiroz and Carson Hanks had tied in the initial round of best of 25 shots which resulted in a shoot-off. In a shoot-off each contestant shoots five free throws and the competitor with the most baskets is declared the winner. As Quiroz stepped to the line and made four out of five shots. Hanks followed suit and also made four out of five. The crowd began to watch with anticipation of the second shoot-off between these two young men. Again, Quiroz stepped to the line and sunk four out of five. Hanks followed suit making his first four shots and missing the fifth.
The crowd remained silent but the energy in the room was intense. As the third shoot-off began, Quiroz was solid at the line, again making four of five baskets. As Hanks took his mark on the line for the third time, the gym was silent with everyone holding their breath. Hanks’ was able to make all five baskets for the exciting first place finish. The boys shook hands and gave pats on the back in true sportsmanship fashion.
