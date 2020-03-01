Rupert Elementary students to receive dental sealants
RUPERT — Beginning March 11, Rupert Elementary School first- and second-graders can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of back teeth, where 90% of cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.

Grins on the Go clinics take place onsite at schools. To receive the free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Rupert Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and a permission form, which are available from the school.

There is no cost for the service. The clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance.

Information: Delta Dental Community Outreach, 1-866-894-3563.

