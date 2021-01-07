 Skip to main content
Rotary donates party money to Mustard Seed
Rotary Club of Twin Falls

Pictured Left to Right Dennis Moon, Liz Mandelkow, Taylor Morgan, (Club President) Bradford Craig, Chris Huston, Steve Irwin (kneeling).

 Courtesy photo

TWIN FALLS — For many years, The Rotary Club of Twin Falls has hosted a Christmas party in appreciation of its members. This year, the club made the decision to cancel the party due to COVID-19. The decision was then made to use this opportunity to serve the community during this difficult year.

The funds that would have been used for the party were instead donated to the Mustard Seed Food Pantry. The pantry provides clients with a food box every 60 days and the boxes are tailored to fit specific family sizes and needs. The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is proud to have donated $1,000 to this worthy cause.

If you are inspired and able to donate or volunteer, you can find more information about the Mustard Seed Food Pantry at mustardseedtf.org/volunteer.

For more about Rotary Club of Twin Falls, visit twinfallsrotary.org.

