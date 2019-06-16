{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON, Maine—Carter Ros of Hailey, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.77 or higher.

Ros, the son of Margo A. Ros of Hailey, is a 2016 graduate of Wood River High School. He is a sophomore majoring in anthropology and minoring in history at Bates.

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is recognized as a leading college of the liberal arts.

