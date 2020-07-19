Ronald, Patty Stiles celebrate 50th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stiles celebrate 50th anniversary

Patty Rae Spevak and Ronald Lee Stiles celebrated their 50-year anniversary on July 17.

They first met at Idaho State University in 1965. Ron continued his education at ISU and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. Pat returned to Rupert and graduated from the LPN nursing program at Cassia Memorial Hospital, then went to Holy Cross School of Nursing, graduating in 1971 as an RN.

They met again in 1970. After a whirlwind romance, they married July 17, 1970 at the First Christian Church in Burley.

Their first home was in Idaho Falls where Ron worked for United Homes. They moved to Salt Lake City for Pat to finish school and then settled in the Burley-Rupert area where they still reside.

Ron worked initially in home construction, and then in the grocery business, retiring after 40 years. Pat worked at Cassia Memorial Hospital and Cassia Regional Medical Center, retiring also after 40 years.

Pat and Ron are the proud parents of two daughters, Meg Ana (Tom) Moore and Jennifer Lynn (Mike) Simcoe. They are also the proud grandparents of Storm Pawson and Dakota Pawson.

Their 50-year mantra: “Don’t speak to your spouse like you wouldn’t want to be spoken to.”

