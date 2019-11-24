{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson are holding outreach hours at senior centers throughout the Magic Valley in late November and early December.

Staff members will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at each visit to discuss federal issues and concerns. Representatives from the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) and CSI Office on Aging will also be available to provide resources and answer questions.

Late November and early December senior outreach schedule:

Monday: Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Avenue East, Wendell.

Tuesday: Golden Years Senior Center, 218 North Rail West, Shoshone

December 3: The Connection, 721 Third Avenue South, Hailey

December 5: Filer Senior Haven, 222 Main Street, Filer

December 6: Hagerman Valley Senior Center, 140 E. Lake Street, Hagerman

December 12: West End Senior Citizens Center, 1010 Main Street, Buhl

