Richfield resident Justin Wood has been selected for a University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $2,000.

Wood plans to attend Idaho State University and study diesel technology.

Wood was selected from more than 600 applicants at a recent meeting of the scholarship selection committee. The University of the Aftermarket Foundation and other related donors and organizations will award more than 300 scholarships in 2018 and have awarded more than 3,000 since the beginning of the program in 1996.

