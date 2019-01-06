BOISE — The American Red Cross encourages you to resolve to give blood and platelets this January — National Blood Donor Month.
The critical role of blood and platelet donors has been celebrated each January for nearly 50 years, coinciding with one of the most difficult seasons to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients. Extreme winter weather and seasonal illnesses often impact donor turn-out this time of year.
January donation locations are:
Wendell — 1 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho
Twin Falls
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
- 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 16, Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 24, CSI Health Sciences & Human Services Building, 397 North College Road
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31, La Quinta Inn
Ketchum — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23, St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, 100 Hospital Drive
To make an appointment or for more information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
