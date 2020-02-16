Within the community, the Burley American Legion Post 17 has noticed several tattered U.S. flags that should be replaced.
Did you know that you can buy your flags from the Burley American Legion? You can order either a nylon, cotton or polyester flags at a very reasonable price, Legion officials say. When you purchase a flag from the American Legion, 10 cents of every dollar spent will be donated, by the seller, to Post 17 for its end of year awards to pay other expensives incurred by the post. Last year, the post observed its 100th birthday and purchased plaques for Teacher of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, and Fire Fighter of the year along with our Legionnaire of the year.
The American Legion is reminding residents to be sure to have a usable flag for Memorial Day. When a flag is ordered through the American Legion, the Legion can help take down your old flag, to properly retire it, and help hoist your new flag.
If you would like to purchase your flag, would like to donate an unserviceable flag, or would like more information on American Legion programs, contact Post 17 Commander Sue Kennedy at 208-312-0655.
