Rep. Clark Kauffman

Kauffman

 COURTESY OF REP. CLARK KAUFFMAN

BOISE — Idaho House Republican Caucus member Rep. Clark Kauffman of Filer will be the next vice chair of the Council of State Governments West. The nominating committee’s 12 members interviewed him July 17 at CSG West’s annual meeting. The executive committee accepted the  recommendation two days later. Kauffman’s term starts in January with the expectation that he will become chair in 2022.

CSG West is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves the western legislatures of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, the Pacific islands of American Samoa, the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands and Guam. CSG West facilitates regional cooperation, exchange of information and fosters the strengthening of legislative institutions among its 13 member states. This includes policy forums, sharing of best practices, professional development training, international relations opportunities, publications and institutional linkages with other political entities in the West as well as nationally.

