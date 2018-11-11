BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital has planned two remembrance events in which the public is invited.
- “A Holiday Remembrance” takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 in the hospital’s front lobby. The public is invited along with families who have experienced the loss of an infant. The annual nondenominational religious service will be presented by the Birth Center. Those who have lost infant children are encouraged to bring an ornament for placing on the remembrance tree. After the service the tree will be placed in the Birth Center throughout the holiday season. Contact Whitney Moncur or Linda Schiers at 208-677-6500 for more information.
- “Lights for Life, An Evening of Remembrance” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 in the hospital’s front lobby. The public is invited for the celebration of life, which unites community, friends and neighbors, as well as staff and volunteers. The evening will include messages of hope, comforting music and refreshments. For more information call Marcie or Carey at 208-678-8844 or Martha at 208-677-6581.
