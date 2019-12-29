TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for the Herrett Center for Arts and Science 2020 STEAM Camp-In, to be held March 6.
During this event, 100 third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders will experience a night of fun and learning STEAM — that’s science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The camp-in includes a STEAM-based workshop, a presentation from Zoo Boise, a screening of a planetarium show, telescope viewing in the Centennial Observatory, a group scavenger hunt in the museum galleries, and a night of camping in among the museum gallery exhibits. Late night snacks and a light breakfast in the morning will be provided.
You have free articles remaining.
STEAM Camp-In registration forms can be found at the front desk of the Herrett Center or at herrett.csi.edu/exploreherrett. Registration is $50 per camper and closes Feb. 22. Space is limited.
Information: Education Coordinator Kindy Combe at 208-732-6664 or at kcombe@csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.