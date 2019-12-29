{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for the Herrett Center for Arts and Science 2020 STEAM Camp-In, to be held March 6.

During this event, 100 third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders will experience a night of fun and learning STEAM — that’s science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The camp-in includes a STEAM-based workshop, a presentation from Zoo Boise, a screening of a planetarium show, telescope viewing in the Centennial Observatory, a group scavenger hunt in the museum galleries, and a night of camping in among the museum gallery exhibits. Late night snacks and a light breakfast in the morning will be provided.

STEAM Camp-In registration forms can be found at the front desk of the Herrett Center or at herrett.csi.edu/exploreherrett. Registration is $50 per camper and closes Feb. 22. Space is limited.

Information: Education Coordinator Kindy Combe at 208-732-6664 or at kcombe@csi.edu.

