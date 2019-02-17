BURLEY — “Find Your Green Thumb,” the 9th annual South Idaho Garden Symposium, takes place from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. 3rd North in Burley.
Topics include greenhouse management, fertilizers and garden yields, beneficial insects and new plants.
Cost is general admission, $30; certified Master Gardener, $25; student with ID, $25; or $40 at the door. To register, contact Mitzi Ramsey at 208-436-7184 or mramsey@uidaho.edu or Nikki Polson 480-236-8336 or nikki.polson@gmail.com.
Early bird registration ends at 5 p.m. March 1. Registration includes lunch and snacks, and goody bags will be give to the first 100 people at the door. The event will include a silent auction and door prizes.
Learn more on Facebook at Mini-Cassia Master Gardeners.
