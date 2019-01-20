Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Extension is offering three new classes this spring. All classes are held at University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls, 660 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600.

Knitting, an eight-week class for ages eight and older, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 19. The group-knitting class is for all ages. All supplies are included in the registration fee. Register by Feb. 8. Cost is $20 for 4-H members and $25 for nonmembers.

Embryology, a nine-week class for ages 8 to 18, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 5. Students study the science and development of a chicken embryo as it grows inside an egg and hatches. Register by Feb. 22. Cost is $20 for 4-H members and $35 for non-members.

Cooking Under Pressure class is available with a choice of two available dates, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 or 6 to 8 p.m. April 11, for ages 18 and older. Learn the basics of electric pressure cooking in this hands-on class. Register by April 1. Cost is $20 per person.

There is a limited number of spots available for each class. Contact Anna at 208-734-9590 or agraff@uidaho.edu to reserve a spot.

