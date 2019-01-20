TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County Extension is offering three new classes this spring. All classes are held at University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls, 660 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600.
Knitting, an eight-week class for ages eight and older, is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 19. The group-knitting class is for all ages. All supplies are included in the registration fee. Register by Feb. 8. Cost is $20 for 4-H members and $25 for nonmembers.
Embryology, a nine-week class for ages 8 to 18, is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 5. Students study the science and development of a chicken embryo as it grows inside an egg and hatches. Register by Feb. 22. Cost is $20 for 4-H members and $35 for non-members.
Cooking Under Pressure class is available with a choice of two available dates, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 or 6 to 8 p.m. April 11, for ages 18 and older. Learn the basics of electric pressure cooking in this hands-on class. Register by April 1. Cost is $20 per person.
There is a limited number of spots available for each class. Contact Anna at 208-734-9590 or agraff@uidaho.edu to reserve a spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.