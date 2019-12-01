TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho Extension office is offering the Idaho Master Gardener Course from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through April 7, at the UI Extension Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600.
Participants can receive Master Gardener certification through a testing of their knowledge and skills, while serving the local community.
Topics include basic botany, soils, composting, insects and disease management, landscape design, fruit and vegetable production, tree and shrub identification and water conservation.
The cost of the class is $200 and preregistration is required by Dec. 20.
To register or for more information, contact Andy West at andywest@uidaho.edu or 208-734-9590.
