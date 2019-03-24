TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is accepting registrations for this summer’s Music Fest which will run from June 10 to 14 at the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Tuition is $230 if paid in full by May 1 and $250 after that — paid in full by May 24. This fee covers all program costs for the students including instructional materials. Other optional items such as photos and private lessons are also available for an additional cost. A limited number of needs-based scholarships are available.
This week-long summer camp on the CSI campus will provide opportunities for students of all levels to be immersed in music-making. Focused study will be available in strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, piano, jazz and voice. The daily schedule will include seven hours of hands-on instruction, laid out to thoroughly engage students. Exceptional faculty from across the state will work closely with students in small and large ensemble settings, as well as in daily master classes and sectionals.
The listening lab will bring the theory and history of music to life. Each afternoon, students will have the chance to shine alongside their faculty mentors at the camp’s performance spotlight. Private lessons and a wide range of electives will be available to round out the camp experience.
The week’s learning will culminate with student recitals and a gala concert for friends, family and the community to enjoy. CSI Music Fest promises to be an unforgettable experience where students build lifelong friendships through the power of music-making.
For more information or to register, call Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288 or email cbarigar@csi.edu or go to csi.edu/musicfest or stop by the CSI Fine Arts Center.
