TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho Extension Twin Falls County will offer winter and spring sessions of the Idaho Victory Garden Course for those wanting to make the most of their gardens this year.
The classes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 21 through May 26, at the UI Extension office, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600.
Each session will include six hands-on classes that will prepare families to grow, eat and preserve fresh, healthy food.
Cost is $45 a person or for first family member, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled. To register, call 208-734-9590 or email andywest@uidaho.edu.
