TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho Extension is offering the Idaho Master Gardener Course, an interactive learning experience designed to teach people about the many aspects of horticulture through 40 hours of class instruction.

The Master Gardener program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15, at the UI Extension Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W. Participants can receive certification through a testing of their knowledge and skills, while serving the local community.

Topics include basic botany, soils, composting, insects and disease management, landscape design, fruit and vegetable production, tree and shrub identification and water conservation.

Pre-registration is required by Aug. 31. To register, contact Andy West at andywest@uidaho.edu or 208-734-9590 at the Twin Falls Extension office.

