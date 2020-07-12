Register for Kids Art in the Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Arts Council is accepting registrations for the 29th annual Kids Art in the Park. The arts event will be held July 25 in Twin Falls City Park, with a half day of visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3 to 14.

Kids Art in the Park exposes kids to a variety of fine art and contemporary craft. Workshops are planned and instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on exploring the educational aspects of the arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Preschool-aged children can enjoy workshops developed especially for their age and motor skill development.

The registration fee is $8 and allows participants to select three workshops designed specifically for their age group. Materials are provided. Register through July 17 at magicvalleyartscouncil.info/kidsartinpark.

For more information, go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-2787.

