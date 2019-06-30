TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will host an AARP Driver Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 18 at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.
The six-hour class is designed to help seniors compensate for the normal physiological changes which make driving more difficult.
To register for the class, call 208-308-1670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.