{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will host an AARP Driver Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 18 at the senior center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls.

The six-hour class is designed to help seniors compensate for the normal physiological changes which make driving more difficult.

To register for the class, call 208-308-1670.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments