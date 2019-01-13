Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — An AARP Driver Safety Class will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The six-hour class will include a break for lunch.

The class is designed to help older drivers compensate for normal physiological changes which may occur with age.

Call 208-308-1670 to register.

