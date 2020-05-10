Red Day Rally to benefit M-C suicide prevention group

HEYBURN — Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho will hold a Red Day Rally to benefit Mini-Cassia Pause.
Mini-Cassia Pause is a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention and awareness. A drive-through donation fundraiser will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 14 at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, 1177 7th Street, Heyburn. There will be food trucks at the site so participants can order food and have it delivered to their vehicles.
For more information, call Shel Telleria, 208-431-4584.
