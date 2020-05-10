Red Day Rally to benefit M-C suicide prevention group
0 comments

Red Day Rally to benefit M-C suicide prevention group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HEYBURN — Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho will hold a Red Day Rally to benefit Mini-Cassia Pause.

Mini-Cassia Pause is a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention and awareness. A drive-through donation fundraiser will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 14 at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, 1177 7th Street, Heyburn. There will be food trucks at the site so participants can order food and have it delivered to their vehicles.

For more information, call Shel Telleria, 208-431-4584.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News