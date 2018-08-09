Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FILER — To help end an emergency summer blood shortage, the American Red Cross urges individuals to give blood and platelets — especially type O.

Local donation locations will be:

  • Filer — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aug. 28; Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave.
  • Jerome — 12 to 5 p.m.; Aug. 29; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 E. 100 S.

Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 16 weeks.

In thanks for helping at this urgent time, all those who donate blood or platelets through Aug. 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Together.

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

People who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.

