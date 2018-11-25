BOISE — The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage and urgently needs blood and platelet donors to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to prevent the shortage from worsening this winter.
During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals needed. Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Local donation sites and times are:
Twin Falls
- Nov. 29 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., CSI Health Sciences and Human Services Building, 397 North College Road
- Dec. 10 — 12 to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
- Dec. 11 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- Dec. 12 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
Jerome
- Dec. 13 — 12 to 6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E.
Dietrich
- Dec. 13 — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Dietrich High School, 406 N. Park
Buhl
- Dec. 14 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
